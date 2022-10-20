AUBURN — Discretion. That was the message to the Auburn Police Department with the approval of a new ordinance.
On second reading Tuesday night, the Auburn Common Council had a lengthy discussion with an Auburn resident who raised concerns about a new truck traffic ordinance in the city.
Blake Baughman, an Auburn resident and 20-year veteran of the transportation industry, spoke out against the proposed ordinance, saying it would lead to selective enforcement.
“If this ordinance originated from a complaint on Indiana Avenue, why not put a sign on Indiana Avenue?” Baughman said, about the ordinance which outlaws trucks defined as box trucks and semi-trucks from residential areas. “I would like to see some amendments to the ordinance.”
Baughman suggested those amendments include possibly exempting local truck owners or trucks from local businesses.
Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger said the goal of the ordinance is to eliminate truck traffic from taking shortcuts through residential areas within the city.
“We understand there is going to be deliveries to businesses in Auburn,” Heffelfinger said. “I believe the ordinance is enforceable. Education will be a big factor.”
The ordinance states: “All trucks, as defined by the ordinance, including but not limited to heavy trucks with weight classifications over 26,000 pounds, whose trip or delivery originates from outside the City of Auburn and whose designation is outside the city, shall operate only on state highways and or Interstate 69, and specially on routes specifically approved by the city for purposes of both truck and heavy truck traffic.”
The ordinance goes on to state that truck traffic is permitted to use residential streets when en route to a specific business within a residential area.
City Attorney Erik Weber reiterated that sentiment.
“The ordinance doesn’t limit trucks from using roads for local deliveries,” Weber said.
In questioning the discretion officers will have to have, Baughman asked, “Who is going to determine when it is a shortcut and when they are delivering locally?”
Heffelfinger said it is not only about educating his officers but it also takes communication between his officers and local business owners.
“There is going to be police discretion in this,” he said.
Before asking for a vote Tuesday night, Councilman Michael Walter asked his fellow council members to consider sending the ordinance back to committee for additional discussion.
“I don’t know what we can do to further clarify it,” Council President Matthew Kruse said.
The ordinance was approved on second reading 6-1 with Walter casting a “no” vote.
With its passing, the council asked Heffelfinger to keep them abreast if any issues come to the forefront with the ordinance.
The city’s recommended truck route is Auburn Drive to S.R. 8 to Grandstaff Drive to 7th Street west of Grandstaff Drive. It encourages north/south traffic to utilize Interstate 69.
It also eliminates truck parking within residential areas. Fines are set between $250 and $1,000.
