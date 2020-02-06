WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School band program entered 70 students in Saturday’s District Solo and Ensemble Contest at Angola Middle School.
Six ensembles and five soloists qualified with gold ratings to advance to the State Solo and Ensemble Contest on Feb. 29 in Indianapolis.
“The Brigade family is incredibly proud of all of our participants working to become better, stronger musicians,” said Shanna Lank, DeKalb High School director of bands.
The awards to DeKalb entrants:
Gold awards, state qualifiers
Trumpet quartet — Warren Force, Will Holben, Katie Bainbridge, Ethan Wood;
Woodwind choir — Iona Carey, Cailyn George, Alina Grimes, Madison Greenfield, Parker Morton, Alana Morris, Arayia Weatherspoon, Olivia Benbow, Kyra Sells, Trebor Smith, Luke Helmkamp, Lexis Day, Gabe Tobierre;
Clarinet trio — Arayia Weatherspoon, Olivia Benbow, Alana Morris;
Flute quartet —Madison Greenfield, Alina Grimes, Cailyn George, Iona Carey;
French horn quartet — Hunter Smith, Preston Allen, Kyle Schamper, Ryan Jauregui;
Saxophone quartet — Kyra Sells, Luke Helmkamp, Josh Allen, Parker Morton;
Flugelhorn solo — Katie Bainbridge (perfect score);
Trumpet solo — Katie Bainbridge;
Flute solo — Madison Greenfield;
Bass clarinet solo — Olivia Benbow;
Clarinet solo — Olivia Benbow.
Gold awards
Saxophone trio — Lilly Bungard, Syerra Opper, Dylan Stuller;
Saxophone quartet — Lilly Bungard, Syerra Opper, Dylan Stuller, Komaki Huffman;
Woodwind trio — Jadelyn Boehmer, Mackenzie Hammer, Monique Fentress;
Woodwind choir — Jadelyn Boehmer Mackenzie Hammer, Owen Qui Anna Filutze, Paige Flemming, Tyler Babbitt, Derek Kruse, Riley White, Mackenna Sholl, Brenna Spangler, Hunter Smith;
Saxophone quartet — Grant Fetter, Dylan Stuller, Makenna Sholl, Brenna Spangler;
Tenor drum solo — Logan Moore Warstler;
Flute solo — Jaydelyn Bohmer;
Clarinet solo — Hailey Moore;
Clarinet solo — Arayia Weatherspoon;
Trumpet solo — Xavier Babcock.
Silver awards
Clarinet sextet — Tim Bailey, Sam Moore, Hailey Moore, Luke Helmkamp, Owen Qui, Hunter Smith;
Clarinet trio — Anna Filutze, Monique Fentress, Komaki Huffman;
Trumpet quartet — Adam Utnage, Lauren Ley, Willow Dietrich, Dylan Grabner;
Clarinet solo — Alana Morris;
Trumpet solo — Warren Force;
Alto saxophone solo —Josh Allen;
Clarinet solo — Monique Fentress.
Bronze awards
Brass quintet — Rylee Sleeper, Terrin Budd Davis, Shawn Hamman, Kyle Miller, Aiden Nichols
Baritone trio — Lydia Bennet, Kyle Miller, Gavin Kling;
Baritone solo — Gavin Kling.
