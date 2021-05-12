These tickets were paid in Butler City Court April 29-May 6. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Erica L. Amans, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (ISP).
Juan R. Arambula, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Jessica N. Atkins, Kendallville, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Joshua M.D. Ball, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
Henry E. Berghoff, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Nicholas A. Boettger, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Marisa A. Clair, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Angela N. Clark, Waterford, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Daniel L. Combs, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
James V. Dager, New Haven, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Danielle R. Dietz, Columbia City, speeding, $150 (DC).
Paige N. Donat, Garrett, learner permit violation, $196 (GPD).
Michael R. Easter, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $194 (DC).
Ashley R. Eichinger, Auburn, permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $185 (AUB).
Austin H.C. Fetzer, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Moriah L. Furnish, Avilla, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Mark H. Hamman, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
James E. Harter Jr., LaGrange, hunting without consent of landowner, $196 (ICO).
Anthony F. Hartman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Hope C. Hassett, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
LaQuonda T. Hatch, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Joey M. Helmke, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Toney Hernandez, Leipsic, Ohio, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Jennifer M. Holmes, Angola, driving while suspended, $260 (DC); no insurance, $235 (DC).
Alexis L. Howard, Knightstown, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Allen B. Howard, Garrett, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Jeremy L. Howard, Garrett, false or fictitious registration, $150 (BPD).
Damonte S. Jackson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Derrick Jeter, Kokomo, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Cody D. Johnson, Howe, speeding, $150 (DC).
Anthony J. Latin III, Benton Harbor, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Dareanna G. Lee, Arabi, Louisiana, failure to dim bright headlights, $190 (DC).
Brandon D. LeFever, Hamilton, expired plates, $175 (BPD).
Zane C. Lehner, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $175 (DC).
Jing Liu, Fort Wayne, speeding, $185 (DC).
Pamela F. Martin, Albion, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Lyle R. Miller, Nappanee, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Florin Mocanu, Columbus, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jalisa M. Myles, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Erik K. Nelson, Antigo, Wisconsin, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Brooke E. Newman, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
Milana A. Pasqualone, Garrett, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Walker S. Plate, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
Katie M. Pratt, Camden, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Raymond L. Preston, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
John W. Reed, Churubusco, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD); no valid driver’s license, $150 (GPD).
Caleb J.D. Renfrow, Spencerville, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); expired plates, $175 (GPD); expired plates, $175 (BPD).
Peter M. Reyes, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Zachary D. Richey, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
Kassy K. Rollins, Auburn, speeding, $196 (AUB).
John G. Sarasien, Angola, expired plates, $175 (GPD); expired plates, $175 (GPD).
Madelynn M. Schwartz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Brent A. Shepler, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Amara M. Sobczak, Churubusco, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Bradley V. Stetler, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Zakkary D. Swick, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Cederic M. Troxell, Auburn, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Joshua L. Webb, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
Lanaejah L. White, Muncie, no registration, $150 (DC).
Franklin C. Wicker Jr., Waterloo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Dustin R. Wright, Auburn, speeding, $190 (AUB); no insurance, $260 (AUB).
Mariama I. Wurie, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
Dylan S. Yowell, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
