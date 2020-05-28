AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department again is scheduling appointments for early childhood immunizations and back-to-school vaccinations.
To be eligible for vaccinations, the patient must meet one of these requirements: have Medicaid, have no private insurance, be an American Indian or be an Alaskan native.
People may call the Health Department at 925-2220 to schedule an appointment.
