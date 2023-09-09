Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot, 485 W. Van Vleek St.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall, 102 N. Bridge St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.