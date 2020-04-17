INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man who was found guilty by a DeKalb County jury of failing to pay child support.
Christopher Marks of the 500 block of East Swihart Street, Columbia City, was convicted of nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony, after a September 2019 jury trial in DeKalb Superior Court I. At the trial, Marks represented himself but had standby counsel.
Following the jury’s guilty verdict, Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced Marks to two years, all suspended to probation.
Marks was charged with failing to pay child support between Jan. 31, 2017, and Aug. 13, 2019, and was $16,420 in arrears, the Court of Appeals noted in its ruling filed Tuesday.
At the time of the trial, Marks was not employed and had not been since he was fired nearly three years earlier, the court ruling said. During the trial, Marks’ mother testified that Marks had not worked since December 2016 and that she “totally” supported him by paying for his food, clothing, shelter and medical care, the court said. She also testified that Marks suffered from depression and panic attacks and that he had tried to find employment but was unsuccessful.
During cross-examination, Marks’ mother answered that he couldn’t get a job because he didn’t have a driver’s license. At the conclusion of her testimony, when asked by the jury why her son couldn’t get a job working from home, she responded that he didn’t have internet at home, although she testified earlier that he had an X-Box One at home, the Court of Appeals noted.
In his appeal, Marks contended the evidence was insufficient to support his conviction, arguing that he met his burden of proving that he was unable to provide support.
The Court of Appeals found the jury reasonably rejected Marks’ defense and that the record showed that he’d had a full-time job making $35,000 a year. When the state sent an income-withholding order to his employer, he told his employer not to garnish his wages, the court found.
Although Marks’ mother testified her son suffered from depression and panic attacks and couldn’t find a job, Marks presented no other evidence to support his mother’s claims and did not offer any records showing he suffered from a condition that would prevent him from working, the court noted.
“Indeed, (Marks’ mother) testified that Marks would have a job if he has his driver’s license or internet. In addition, Marks did not offer any evidence of job applications that he had submitted or any other evidence that he had been seeking employment. Finally, Marks never filed a motion to modify his child-support obligation. This evidence shows that Marks was unwilling to provide support — not that he was unable to do so,” the court said in its decision.
