Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn. The agenda includes a review of action taken by the Economic Development Commission regarding Auburn Sports Group, if any, and a discussion of the timetable regarding Auburn Sports Group if the Economic Development Commission is to go forward.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, 1800 N. Indiana Ave.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
