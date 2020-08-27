WATERLOO — A pursuit that began on Interstate 69 Wednesday afternoon ended at the north end of Fort Wayne with the arrest of a Houston, Texas man, Waterloo Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer reported.
Malik Berry, 23, of Houston, has been incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle. Oberholtzer said Berry also has an arrest warrant out of Clark County, Arkansas.
At 12:05 p.m., Oberholtzer said Waterloo Officer Joshua Heffelfinger, who was traveling south on the interstate, attempted to stop a black 2004 Honda Accord for speeding, no license plate and excessively tinted windows that was traveling southbound on Interstate 69.
Berry allegedly failed to stop for the officer’s emergency lights and siren and assistance was requested from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department, Oberholtzer said.
The pursuit continued south to mile marker 311 where officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department set up a road block with tire deflation devices, according to a news release.
Berry stopped his vehicle just prior to striking the tire deflation devices, held up his arms but refused to unlock the vehicle doors or exit the vehicle, police said in a news release. Berry was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.
