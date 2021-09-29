AUBURN — Children First Center is looking for a smaller home base in Auburn.
Changes in the nonprofit agency’s mission mean it no longer needs its spacious building at 1752 Wesley Road in northeast Auburn.
When the building opened in 1987, dozens of children were coming to the center each day for preschool classes and physical therapy. Now, the center takes its services on the road to more than 500 children and their families in five counties of northeast Indiana.
“The space is no longer needed, because we’re doing a lot of our services in client homes now,” said Maureen Prebysnki, executive director of Children First Center.
A “for sale” sign will be going up soon in front of the Wesley Road building. The center hopes to sell the building and move to a new headquarters in an existing building in west Auburn by early 2022.
Children First Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It opened in 1971 as the DeKalb County Preschool for Handicapped Children, operating from space inside Auburn First United Methodist Church. As the center’s mission grew and evolved, it adopted a new name and moved to its own building on Wesley Road.
Families become involved with Children First Center through referrals by courts, hospitals and the Department of Child Services or signing up voluntarily. The center’s social workers visit homes to provide case management, therapeutic and parent education services.
