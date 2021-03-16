INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, April 24, the Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 20th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative.
The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.
Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges alsowill be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
The initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue, police said. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — pose both potential safety and health hazards.
Once again, the Indiana State Police will partner with the DEA, and as in the past, unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post. The event will be on April 24 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The state police post for northeast Indiana is at 5811 Ellison Road in southwest Fort Wayne.
The Drug Take Back events are the safe, popular and responsible way for the public to legally dispose of prescription drugs with no questions asked, police said.
