GARRETT — Three girls won crowns at the 18th annual Garrett Heritage Days pageant held in Eastside Park on July 4.
Lana Perkins, 15, Delainey Murphy, 10, and Addelyn Newman, 7, were crowned at the pageant.
Thirteen contestants competed for the titles of Miss Garrett Teen for ages 12-15, Miss Garrett Junior Teen for ages 9-11 and Miss Garrett Junior for ages 6-8.
This year’s theme was “Sweet as Candy! Queens in Candyland,” with the Eastside Park stage decorated with all sorts of candy and sweets.
On-stage competition included talent for 25% of the overall score; personality and on-stage question for 15% and party wear for 15%. Interviews were held earlier in the day at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center for the remaining 45%. A People’s Choice award was presented in each age group, voted on by the audience.
Reigning queens from 2022 were Miss Garrett Teen Victoria Hug, Miss Garrett Junior Teen Emily Knutson and Miss Garrett Junior Riley Hillegass. Hug and Hillegass offered farewell speeches near the conclusion of the pageant.
Miss Garrett Teen
Lana Perkins, 15, captured the title of Miss Garrett Teen and the Community Service Award winner for her age group. She is the daughter of Vic Perkins and Tanya Perkins. She performed a flag routine to “Dark Horse” for her talent. Her future plans are to become a screen writer.
Ali Perkins, 13, was first runner-up and Miss Congeniality for her age group. She is the daughter of Vic Perkins and Tanya Perkins. She performed a hip-hop routine to “Burn It Up” for her talent. Her goal is to be a dental assistant.
Trinadi Green, 15, was second runner-up and People’s Choice winner for this age group. She is the daughter of Allison Green, Jeremy Green and bonus dad Nicholas Schrader. She performed a color guard dance to “International Harvester.” Her future plans are to become a photographer.
A special award in memory of 2019 Miss Garrett Junior Teen Aleyah Farrel was presented to Ali Perkins. Farrel passed away following an accident in November. “She will always be remembered as one of our forever queens,” organizers said.
Miss Garrett Junior Teen
Delainey Murphy, 10, won the title of Miss Garrett Junior Teen, as well as the People’s Choice and Community Service awards for her age group. She is the daughter of Dan and Casey Murphy. She performed a ballet dance to “March of the Cards” from “Alice in Wonderland” for her talent. Her future plans are to become a fashion designer.
Elle Gilbert, 9, was first runner-up and won Miss Congeniality for her age group. She is the daughter of Brian Gilbert and Lindsae Gilbert. She performed a jazz dance to “Jock Jams” for her talent. Her future plans are to become a gymnast.
Neveah Craig, 10, was second runner-up. She is the daughter of Quentin and Heather Craig. She presented a piano melody for her talent. Her future plans are to be a police officer.
Miss Garrett Junior
Addelyn Newman, 7, captured the title of Miss Garrett Junior. She is the daughter of Josh and Tabitha Newman. She performed an accro-dance to “Something I Want” for her talent. Her future goal is to be a nurse.
Ireland Hansen, 7, was first runner-up. Her parents are Gabby Hansen and Lucas Deuitch. She performed a ribbon dance to “Party in the USA” for her talent. Her future plans are to be a surgeon.
Brielle Greuter, 7, was second runner-up and the People’s Choice winner in her age group. She is the daughter of Chris and Natasha Greuter. Brielle sang “Dance Monkey” for her talent. Her future plans are to be an artist.
Paisley Slabaugh, 8, was awarded the Community Service and Miss Congeniality caption awards for her age group. She is the daughter of Kendall and Elissa Slabaugh. She danced to “I Want Candy” for her talent. Future plans are to become a singer.
Director Carmen Ruble was assisted by 2020 Miss Spirit of Indiana Outstanding Teen Sophia Ruble. 2022 Miss Garrett 2022 Katie Blessinger and first runner-up Maggie Woodward served as emcees for the evening.
Judges were 2022 Miss DeKalb County Lauren Brown, Chloee Kline and Wenona Dekorsey.
