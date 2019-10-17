AUBURN — With an open house Wednesday, Wible Realty showed off its new home at 500 Brandon St. in northwest Auburn.
At 3,200 square feet, “It’s much bigger than our previous building, because our company’s grown so much, and we have so much more business and additional Realtors now, we needed the space,” said Andy Jagoda, who co-owns the firm with Michelle Snyder.
The firm completely remodeled the building to accommodate its 14 agents, with room for a few more. The business has expanded from nine or 10 agents since 2001.
“We actually grew by three this year, alone,” Jagoda said. “We don’t want to be too big. We want to stay a local, family-type company.”
The new office offers a large conference room for meetings, training and closing, plus a kitchen area and a spacious garage for storage.
Founded in 1945, Wible Realty had operated from a leased building at Grandstaff Drive and 15th Streets since the mid-1980s.
“Next year we’ll be celebrating our 75th anniversary,” Jagoda said, “so we’ll probably have another party next year.”
