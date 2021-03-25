AUBURN — After releasing a sketch of a shooting suspect Wednesday afternoon, Auburn Police are investigating about a dozen tips that came from the public.
Indiana State Police are assisting in the case, Auburn Police Capt. Cory Heffelfinger said Thursday.
A 16-year-old girl was shot in the incident Saturday at 4:50 a.m. at Castle Court Apartments, on North Dewey Street in northeastern Auburn. She survived her wound.
Police have not disclosed where the bullet struck the girl’s body. It is one of several details police are withholding to aid in the investigation.
However, police themselves have many unanswered questions about the incident, Heffelfinger said. He revealed for the first time that the victim was alone in their apartment at the time of the shooting, although she lives there with parents. The shooter apparently did not rob anything from the apartment.
In response to the uncertainty about the shooter’s identity and his motive, police are making extra patrols in the neighborhood of the large apartment complex.
The suspect is described as a white man over 6 feet tall, weighing more than 200 pounds.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information about the crime is urged to call the Auburn Police Department, Detective Quick, at (260) 920-3200, ext. 1905, police said.
A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information resulting in an arrest and conviction of the shooter, police said.
