AUBURN — Two Auburn High School classes have donated their remaining class funds to benefit Eckhart Public Library.
The classes of 1949 and 1950 made gifts totaling $890 to the Eckhart Library Foundation, a nonprofit private foundation that supports the library.
A letter from the class members said that no further reunion activities are planned because of the advancing ages of the surviving class members.
“Consequently, the class members have voted overwhelmingly to donate the existing class funds to the library, for which they have many fond memories and an appreciation and admiration for the library’s community academic and cultural activities,” the letter said.
Auburn High School, which stood until 2009 at the current site of the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, was dedicated in 1921. It later became McIntosh Elementary School from 1975 to 1997.
The donations will be matched by The James Foundation, doubling the impact of the financial support that Eckhart Library Foundation will be able to provide to the library.
Since 2021, the Eckhart Library Foundation has given $175,000 to the library for the repair and maintenance of its campus. The foundation, governed by a volunteer board of directors, has pledged $100,000 of gifts and grants for 2023. Through thoughtful investment and careful stewardship, the foundation works to increase the impact of gifts given to the library.
“We find it meaningful that the classes of 1949 and 1950 made these gifts,” said Angela Mapes Turner, Eckhart Library Foundation president. “They have given so much time, talent, and treasure over the years to Eckhart Public Library and the community, and we thank them for their thoughtfulness.”
