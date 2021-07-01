AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
William Alleshouse of the 400 block of Michigan Avenue, Auburn, was fined $250 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ibeth Medina-Ortiz of the 2700 block of Country Club Mobile Housing, Warsaw, received a 30-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kaleb Glatt of the 1300 block of Bedford Drive, New Haven, received a pair of one year sentences for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He received credit for 83 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Melissa Mitchell of the 300 block of East Redding Road, Angola, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and 14 days in jail for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for seven days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for one year.
Alize DeGraw of the 1100 block of Indiana 120, Fremont, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 42 days served while the case was pending, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Talisha Maggert of the 200 block of High Street, Butler, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for assisting a criminal, a Class A misdemeanor.
Evan Lantz of the 1100 block of Elm Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 335 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days, retroactive to the date of the original suspension.
Taylor Hawkins of the 2500 block of Belle Vista Boulevard, Fort Wayne, received a 30-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a Class C misdemeanor.
April McCoy of the 5500 block of Ashland Drive, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
