AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board is encouraging older voters and voters who have serious chronic medical conditions to cast their Indiana Primary Election ballots by mail.
All registered and qualified Indiana voters are eligible to vote by mail and need not have a special reason.
The primary election scheduled for May 5 has been postponed to Tuesday, June 2, in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Earlier this week, the Election Board mailed postcards to voter households informing them that the primary was postponed to June 2 and that any registered voter could vote by mail and did not need a reason.
“We have had a great response,” said DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright.
Anyone who wishes to vote by mail will need to complete an Application for Absentee Ballot by Mail and return it to the Election Board. The Application for Absentee Ballot by Mail can be found at indianavoters.in.gov or at co.dekalb.in.us.
“We urge voters with computer access to download the form and submit it to the DeKalb County Election Board. Applications can be mailed to P.O. Box 230, Auburn, IN 46706 or emailed to dekalbinelection@co.dekalb.in.us,” Albright said.
“Voters without computer access may call our office at 925-9787, Ext. 6, and we will gladly mail them an Application for Absentee Ballot by Mail.”
Voters need to fill out the Application for Absentee Ballot by Mail completely. Because this is a primary election, the voter must request either a Democratic Party or Republican Party ballot. DeKalb County does not have a public question to vote on in this election.
The voter needs to sign and date the application and return it to the DeKalb County Election Board. Incomplete applications will not be processed and approved for an Absentee Ballot by Mail.
The deadline for the county Election Board to receive the Application for Absentee Ballot by Mail is May 21, which is the last day a ballot can be mailed for the June 2 primary.
“We also received lots of calls inquiring about if there would be in-person voting on June 2 and if there would be in-person early absentee voting, or if this election was going to be done entirely by mail,” Albright said.
“As of now, in-person voting will occur on Election Day, Tuesday, June 2, and in-person early absentee voting is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 5. At this time, the election board is working to confirm our vote centers are able to accommodate us on Tuesday, June 2, as well as coordinating a location or two for the purpose of in-person early absentee voting. All in-person vote locations will observe CDC and state health department health guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus, such as social distancing and limiting the number of persons allowed to gather in a designated area.
“However, during these unprecedented times, things change daily. The Indiana Election Commission is scheduled to meet on April 22 at 10 a.m., so we anticipate changes to various methods and procedures as they relate to the June 2 primary election.”
