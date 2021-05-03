AUBURN — DeKalb County leaders voiced differing opinions on when to build a new jail Monday, while Sheriff David Cserep II warned about the threat of a lawsuit.
At this month’s meeting of the DeKalb County Council in the courthouse, Commissioner Mike Watson said he hopes his two fellow commissioners would consider moving quickly.
“I’m certainly not in favor of pushing this thing down the road. I don’t think there’s much can left to kick on this thing,” Watson said.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson called for waiting to see if construction prices decline.
“You have to plan to the upside so high, right now, I think it’s time to put the brakes on this just a little to wait and see things subside and say it’s definitely going to cost this,” Sanderson said.
“I think the demand will go down, eventually, and I think the prices go down,” Sanderson added.
In his strongest public statement about the need for a new jail, Cserep said it is “only a matter of time” until the American Civil Liberties Union sues over jail conditions and overcrowding.
“If we don’t have a team effort … we will end up with a lawsuit,” Cserep warned county leaders. “We are in the sweet spot for a lawsuit if, in fact, we don’t move forward.”
Although the 36-year-old jail has a recommended capacity of 80 inmates, it held 103 last week, the sheriff said.
“The worst decision you can ever make is no decision at all — and that’s where we’re at,” County Council President Rick Ring said, quoting former President Teddy Roosevelt.
Earlier, Ring said if the council does not act to fund a new jail by its July 12 meeting, “it’s not going to happen for a full year.”
Speaking to the commissioners, Ring said, “I’m going to be very blunt about this. At this point, you’ve decided that the highway garage is more important than the jail is. You’re focusing on that highway department as being the No. 1 project and our No. 1 liability, and I would disagree with that.”
Commissioners are working to move the county highway department from its aging headquarters in Auburn to a larger site at the east edge of Waterloo.
Commissioners President Bill Hartman did not attend Monday’s meeting.
Watson, Sanderson and Ring seemed to agree that the council could take one step toward a new jail — raising the county’s Correctional Facilities Income Tax from 0.13 %to 0.20% and saving the money for jail construction.
Sanderson said the increase would raise approximately $750,000 per year. That income and and federal relief money could be used to start building infrastructure such as utilities and roads at the potential jail site east of Auburn, he suggested.
Sanderson said he is concerned about unpredictable construction costs.
“They’re estimating $28.3 million on this jail. Who knows? it could be $35 million,” Sanderson said. He added later, “I don’t have any idea what it’s going to cost, and I don’t think the architect does, either.”
Watson contended that the jail will not become cheaper by waiting. He said the county intends to use the same jail design as four other Indiana counties. For the same jail building, they progressively paid $16 million in Adams County in 2015, $19.7 million in Decatur County in 2017, $23 million in Fulton County in 2019 and $24.9 million in Henry County in 2020, Watson said.
“We’re far enough along that we could get this thing decided and under wraps and bid” before other competing projects, he said.
Building the jail under a court order after a lawsuit has been a “nightmare” in Vigo County, “something we want to avoid if we can,” Watson added.
Councilman David Yarde said he and citizens are confused about why a plan “vanished” for attaching a new jail to the one-year-old Community Corrections Center on Auburn’s east edge — at a savings of $3 million or more.
“The proposal was not to combine Community Corrections and the jail,” Watson answered. He described it as moving the sheriff’s offices into the new building and moving Community Corrections to the County Office Building in downtown Auburn.
Watson said that would have “resulted in a severe staff reduction and certainly a reduction in services.” He said it would be “reducing Community Correction basically back to the level they were 2-3 years ago.”
A purported savings of $8 million to $10 million with that plan “just never was there,” Watson said, and the savings in construction costs would have been $3 million.
“Given that smaller difference in the cost of the two projects versus the value of a robust Community Corrections program. … I think that’s kind of what changed the thought process,” Watson answered Yarde.
Ring reminded that “the council will have nothing to vote on, as far as the jail, unless the commissioners act and bring us a plan.” He added, “Once they bring us a plan, we can decide whether or not we’re going to pay for it, or how we’re going to pay for it.”
However, he said, the council could vote to raise the Correction Facilities Income Tax from 0.13% to 0.2% on its own initiative.
