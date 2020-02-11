WATERLOO — A mastodon skeleton discovered in a field near Waterloo in Fairfield Township was the subject of a question on the television game show “Jeopardy” episode broadcast Monday night.
“In the 1890s a fossil one of these mammoth relatives was unearthed near Waterloo in DeKalb County, Indiana,” the question read.
Area viewers took to social media to note the local connection.
“Check it out! On Jeopardy just now! A couple of weeks ago there was a question about the ACD Museum!” one Facebook post read.
The post was shared on the DeKalb County Happenings Facebook Page and Roselyn Wells, president of the DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society, took the opportunity to reply.
“That mastodon is in the Carnegie Institute in Pittsburgh. My great uncle, Laurel Spindler, found it,” she wrote.
The story surrounding the discovery of the mastodon and its subsequent journey that ended at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History is charted in Wells’ book, “Mastodons of DeKalb County Indiana,” published in 2019.
“When did I get interested in our family’s mastodon? When I was a child, my mother, Golda Rowe Mills, gave me a picture of my Uncle Allen Rowe standing in front of the mastodon found on the farm that she and her siblings had actually lived on as children. The farm belonged to Nicodemus Spindler and the mastodon was found by Laurel Spindler, her uncle,” Wells writes in the book’s introduction.
Wells said her cousin gave her a copy of a newspaper article that reported the story of Laurel Spindler finding the mastodon, published around 1921 in the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Wells said while researching the mastodon, she scoured local newspapers and talked to then-DeKalb County Historian, the late John Martin Smith.
Relating her great-uncle’s discovery, Wells said Spindler was farming property owned by his parents at least from 1894-1897.
“The spring was so rainy Laurel did not have an opportunity to put in all the corn and one field on the muck-land and it was full of water. It grew into weeds and September came hot and dry,” Wells wrote.
“Laurel decided to prepare the muck for the next spring and since he was busy with harvesting, he did not have much time to spare.”
Wells goes on to say how Spindler decided to set fire to the weeds and, a little later, noticed the earth was on fire around the roots. The muck was half peat, and soon large holes were burned in the ground, so to keep the fire from spreading, he decided to dig ditches around the fire area, creating a fire break, Wells explained.
“Suddenly his shovel hit something. He dug down and unearthed a tooth. The sight of it, he said, made his blood run cold it was so large,” Wells wrote.
Being a lay minister, Spindler’s first thought was that because he was working on a Sunday, the devil was coming to punish him, Wells said.
“He then realized what it was and that tooth weighed 13 pounds. He dug on and soon unearthed the skull.”
Laurel then covered up the hole to conceal the find and the next day asked a neighbor, Jerry King, to help him dig.
“Many, many people came out to see the ‘dig’ and they had to stand guard at night with a gun so no one would steal anything,” Wells wrote.
A college in Fort Wayne recommended dipping the bones in oil so they wouldn’t dry out, Wells said. The mastodon was dug up with wooden paddles so as to not damage it.
“At the time, it was one of the most complete skeletons found and most of the bones had been found except for part of the skull and leg. The tusk weighed 145 pounds,” Wells added.
Spindler and his brother-in-law would travel with some of the skeleton to locations including the Auburn Carnival, Angola and places in Ohio.
Henry Levi Ward of Rochester, New York, would offer Spindler $500 for the mastodon. After selling, he found a few more bones, which he sold to Ward for very little, Wells said.
“Mr. Ward then ‘fixed’ up the skeleton and sold it to Carnegie Institute for about $20,000,” Wells wrote in her book.
“Laurel Spindler said, ‘It was no use crying over spilled milk.’ If it would have been bushels of grain, he would have known the value.”
Wells’ book contains copies of numerous newspaper clippings that reported on the find and unearthing the mastodon, as well as occasions when the mastodon was displayed locally.
“Two hundred people visited the home of L. Spindler Sunday to view the bones of the mastodon. People come from all parts of the country, It is worth going miles to see,” an article published in the Waterloo Press on Sept. 23, 1897 related.
Wells also includes a humorous account in the book of how she got in a bidding war on eBay with John Martin Smith for a postcard of the mastodon that was displayed at the Carnegie Institute.
“I paid 180 dollars for that postcard. That was way too much. John Martin stopped bidding on it when he realized that a probable family member was bidding,” Wells wrote.
“He was happy with a very good copy of the postcard but we laughed about me paying that much for it. A cousin then told me that he had a copy of that postcard and I could have bought it from him.”
