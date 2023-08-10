Wright selected to National Society of
High School Scholars
ATLANTA, Ga. — Mariah M. Wright of Waterloo has been selected to the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). The NSHSS is a society that recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leader, ship scholarship, and community commitment.
“I am honored to recognize the hard work passion and commitment that Mariah has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” NSHSS president James Lewis said in a news release. “Mariah is now a member of a unique community of scholars a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.