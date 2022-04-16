Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn, to discuss a possible decision on incentives for Auburn Sports Group in connection with the construction of improvements on the north side of C.R. 11-A east of I-69.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools, school board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo. The public is invited to attend virtually at vimeo.com/event/39207.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
8 a.m. — Auburn Fire Department pension board, Fire Station 2, 902 S. Grandstaff Dr., meeting to review a new application.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, Garrett City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
