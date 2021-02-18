WATERLOO — Declaring “It’s time for break!” DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders Tuesday declared Wednesday would be “a good ’ole fashion snow day” and school would be canceled.
“The winter season is never easy and the different snow and ice events make living in northeast Indiana very interesting to say the least. I recognize and understand the difficulties of navigating virtual learning on inclement weather days and appreciate the efforts of our students, parents and teachers. Add to the fact that we are doing all of this during a global pandemic and wow — it’s time for a break!” Teders said in announcement to DeKalb Central families.
Teders cited the large amount of blowing and drifting snow and extremely cold temperatures throughout the district as the reason for Wednesday’s school cancellation.
Teders said students could choose to work on assignments from earlier this week or relax and maybe even go outside and play in the snow.
“Laugh, have fun, be safe, and just be a kid. Teachers will not be available as they will be encouraged to go sledding, ice skating, or just drink hot cocoa and sit by the fire and enjoy a good book,” Teders said.
Information regarding a makeup date will be sent in the near future. He said the district would evaluate conditions and hoped to return to school on Thursday and Friday.
