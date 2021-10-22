AUBURN — After weeks of recording over 100 new cases of COVID-19, the county has dropped below 100 new cases, a place it hasn’t been since the second week of August when 95 cases were reported.
The DeKalb County Health Department reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 in this week’s report, bringing the county’s total to 6,387 residents since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The county didn’t report any new deaths this week and is sitting at 86.
The county continues to see a large number of cases in those 50 and younger, with the 21-30 age group recording 24 cases this week.
Cases among school-aged children continue to be low each day with 17 cases being reported in youth 0-20 years-old.
The county will be hosting an Indiana State Department of Health mobile COVID vaccine and testing clinic at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds from noon to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Nov. 17. This clinic has Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.
Appointments for the clinic can be made by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins will also be welcome. Testing will also be available at these times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.