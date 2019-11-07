WATERLOO — A desire to serve her community is what motivated Renee Duszynski to run for public office.
She will have the chance to do just that after being elected as Waterloo’s clerk-treasurer Tuesday.
Duszynski, a Republican, received 91 votes, defeating longtime incumbent Renata Ford, who received 45 votes. Waterloo’s voter turnout showed 12% of registered voters cast ballots.
Duszynski is a 2005 graduate of DeKalb High School and graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne, with a degree in interpersonal communication. Currently she is employed in retail management at Bath and Body Works in Fort Wayne.
“I’m really excited,” Duszynski said of her election victory. She said she is looking forward to being involved in the community and helping to move the town forward.
“I always wanted to do something in the community,” Duszynski said.
After speaking with several members of the Waterloo Town Council who thought it would be a good idea for her to run for office, Duszynski made the decision to seek the clerk’s position this past spring, she said.
“I’ve got a lot of drive, I’m energetic and excited to get involved,” Duszynski said. She believes her degree in communication will enable her to communicate effectively, both with the town council and the public.
Duszynski acknowledged there is much information about the role of clerk-treasurer that she will need to obtain prior to taking office in January, and she plans to learn that information through clinics for new clerks and other resources, she said.
