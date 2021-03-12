AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced seven people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court 1 Monday through Wednesday.
Jordan M. Barner of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except one day, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $250. His driving license was suspended for 30 days.
Skyler Daly of the 04000 block of C.R. 8, Bryan, Ohio, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Jason Temple of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, all suspended except 40 days, for invasion of privacy having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
David Wickey of the 5700 block of C.R. 64, Spencerville, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except one day, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Michael D.O. Richmond of the 300 block of North Center Street, Waterloo, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $200 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 70 days.
Kristi Payton of the 700 block of Erie Pass, Auburn, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 360 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for one year.
Christopher Costanzo of the 900 block of Lakeview Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $200. His driving license was suspended for one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.