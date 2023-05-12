AUBURN — The Willennar Genealogy Center, a service of Eckhart Public Library, will host Lori Samuelson for a presentation called “School Daze: Finding Family History in School Records” on Tuesday, June 6 from 3-4 p.m. in the Learning Lab.
Samuelson is an educator, researcher, writer and speaker. She blogs weekly at GenealogyAtHeart.com with a focus on sensitive subjects and heartwarming genealogical finds.
The presentation will include a brief history of education in the United States, followed by an explanation about where to obtain school records and documents and what kind of data can be found in them. In addition, several cases will be presented showing the importance of acquiring your ancestor’s school records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.