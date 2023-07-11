School board hosting work session
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board will conduct a work session Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. to discuss school board agenda items at central administration office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
The public also is invited to attend virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207.
A closed executive session to discuss safety and personnel will take place immediately following the meeting.
