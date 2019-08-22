BUTLER — City of Butler employees and police officers will receive average raises of 3.5 percent next year as voted upon by the City Council at Monday’s meeting.
The City Council was introduced to board members of the new Main Street entity geared to downtown improvements and activities. President Jodi Barber announced the first event will be a Harvest Festival, set for Tuesday, Oct. 8. The group, which has received its tax-exempt status, received permission to use city-owned vacant lots in the 100 block of South Broadway for the event.
The Main Street group will also seek community support in serving on various committees and helping with activities, Barber said.
Butler’s request for a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (IOCRA) for the south side stormwater project was not funded in the latest cycle, said Public Works manager Dan Hudson. The city can apply for the next grant cycle in October.
The City Council passed separate salary ordinances for elected officials, appointed officials, city employees and police officers.
Mayor-elect Mike Hartman will receive $15,600, an increase from $13,000 paid this year to Mayor Ron Walter.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck will be paid $46,895 in 2020, an increase from $44,295 she is receiving this year.
Each City Council member will receive $4,000 next year, compared to $3,800 paid this year.
City Judge Richard Obendorf will be paid $22,950 in 2020, compared to $22,150 this year.
The police chief will receive up to $2,396 per pay period next year, with the assistant chief being paid up to $2,013 per pay period.
A first-class patrolman with up to five years of experience will be paid up to $1,708 per pay period. A first-class patrolman with 6-10 years experience will be paid up to $1,762 per pay period. A probationary patrolman will be paid up to $1,480 per pay period.
Utility department laborers will be paid up to $30 per hour. Laborers paid from the motor vehicle highway, park and cemetery funds will receive up to $30 per hour next year.
The two salary ordinances were approved by separate 3-0 votes by Beth Chrisman, Tammy Davis and Jerry Eldridge. Council president Eric Johnson and Councilman Ron Baker were not present. A second vote on 2020 salaries is anticipated at the Sept. 3 meeting, with final passage on Sept. 16.
Chrisman, Davis and Eldridge also approved three residential tax abatements for new home construction in the Chapman Trails Subdivision off High Street on Butler’s northwest side. The new homes are located at 610, 618 and 621 Independence Street.
Those homes were declared as residential distress areas as opposed to previous designations as economic target areas to better define the intent, explained City Planner Steve Bingham. With these new homes, there is one lot available for development in the existing Chapman Trails Subdivision and six or seven in the nearby Mayerknoll Subdivision, he said. Several lots are also available in Butler’s older neighborhoods.
In the Board of Works meeting, Bingham said he has not received a response yet from Pulver Excavating about drainage issues at the basketball court on South Broadway.
He said the vacant, fire-damaged house at 346 Depot St. has been demolished.
Bingham added Butler has received a state design release for second-floor remodeling at the City Hall/Thompson Block Building. New restrooms are being created on the second floor of the building.
In other business, Davis and Mayor Ron Walter approved the final payment of $10,456 to Morton Buildings for the street department buildings on Depot Street.
