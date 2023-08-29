AUBURN — Transition means many things: new ideas, new projects and even new logos.
Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association both revealed new logos during a presentation at McIntyre Place Thursday evening. The new logos incorporate colors found in both the Main Street America and Indiana Main Street logos.
“We want you to know what we do and we want your support,” explained Auburn Main Street president Jama Smith.
“For the last couple of years, we have been in transition,” Smith said. “We are at a place where we have transitioned out of most of that first set of board members.
“We have really taken stock of where we are, where we’ve come from and what we’re doing,” she said. “On top of that, we’ve gone to great lengths to communicate with our community.”
The organization put together a survey to find out what people think are the most important factors related to Auburn. What do people like most about Auburn? What things should be changed? What traits need to be maintained? What can be done to bring more people to the community?
“Why did we do the survey? We do not function in a board room just doing whatever we want,” Smith explained. “We can’t; the rules don’t let us. We have to do what our community wants, and that means surveys.”
Smith described Auburn’s Main Street as a “collaboration-generator” for the sole purpose is to improve economic drivers in the heart of the community.
Those collaborations help build and improve a resilient economy and build and improve a place-based economic development.
“That means it’s not a one size fits all approach,” she continued. “The things we do here apply to Auburn. We’re using our personality, our values, our community.
“We’re not trying to be Marshall, Michigan. We’re trying to be the best Auburn that people will want to come to.”
Main Street began in 1980. In 2015, it was rebranded to Main Street America. Auburn is one of more than 1,600 Main Street organizations. Because of Main Street efforts, over 300,000 historic buildings have been rehabilitated and used.
Main Street was brought to Auburn in 2000, initially as part of DABA in partnership with the Auburn Chamber of Commerce.
“I love my downtown,” DABA president Mike Littlejohn told the gathering. “It was becoming apparent that business was leaving the downtown business district in nucleuses of communities across the nation.
“When business left the downtown, when it became kind of a blighted situation, then business didn’t want to locate in downtowns any more because the community showed they didn’t care,” he said.
The Main Street program was created to protect, preserve and maintain downtowns as the nucleus of communities.
“When we took on the Main Street program, our idea was to be a visual catalyst for the community,” Littlejohn said. “We wanted people to understand through sight that the community was changing.”
Activities started include cruise-ins, business improvement awards, clean up events, banner programs and Frosty, while also writing letters to business interests, encouraging them to locate in the downtown area. One of those successes was Munchie Emporium, now known as Mad Anthony’s.
Auburn’s Main Street began the process of becoming its own entity in 2009. In 2013, it gained 501c3 certification. Two years later, Main Street achieved state accreditation. The organization is now working on national accreditation.
In 2010, Main Street received a $50,000 grant from the state the conduct a formal downtown study. From that, the 6th and Main arts and entertainment district was created. Additional grants resulted in the mural and streetscape projects.
Main Street executive director Ann Finchum talked about the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP).
In 2021, Auburn was one of 12 communities selected to receive a HELP grant — a $1 million matching grant through the federal American Rescue Plan Act — to be matched with local funds.
Auburn’s proposed legacy project will be a complete makeover of Memorial Park. That will include walking trails around the existing pavilion, new play equipment for different age groups, drinking fountains, a new sports field, a basketball court, pickle ball courts and an area for dogs.
Finchum said the drawings she showed are not finalized and the project is proposed at this time.
Another component of the project will be accomplished by working with DeKalb Metal Finishing to move truck docks from 15th Street to Hazel Street.
A public hearing on the project will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 in the Auburn Council Chambers.
Working with Auburn’s Redevelopment Commission, the downtown façade program has been revamped, with $100,000 committed to the program, Finchum continued.
Now, building and business owners in the economic development area can apply for a matching grant up to $15,000.
“Our old program only provided about $2,500 in matching funds for a business to have a façade renovation,” Finchum explained. “That’s what we had for a very long time.
“It would be great if you were trying to paint your building or maybe improve your sign a little bit, or maybe a window or a door. It was not able to transform a façade … you were not going to get much done with that.”
McKenna Clifford said over 700 people responded to the latest survey that posed several questions. That represented the second-high response rate in the nation, she noted.
Using word cloud illustrations, Clifford presented the most things respondents like most about Auburn, with quaint, community, beautiful, friendly, shop, clean and historic in largest type.
The most common dislike about Auburn was parking. Nothing was another common response. Other dislikes were the lack of public restrooms, vacant storefronts or businesses not staying open late.
Future goals, Smith explained, including cultivating an inclusive atmosphere to everyone while promoting community values.
The inclusive atmosphere includes ADA design, socioeconomic status, autism friendly, expecting mom parking, aging in place initiatives, mental health awareness, restrooms, and ethnic, race, LGBTQ+ initiatives.
Community values goals include maintaining historical architectural heritage, spotlighting generational businesses, facilitating generational succession plans, direct business support and exploring creative funding and education.
“We’re all in for all,” Smith said. “We have to pay attention. People have asked for it. People have told us. These are the things they told us.”
