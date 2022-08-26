WATERLOO — Both drivers complained of pain following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 6, west of Waterloo, at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Danielle R. Dunafin, 32, of Hudson, complained of pain to her face following the crash. Nicholas J. Moeller, 47, of Churubusco, complained of chest pain.
According to a police report, both vehicles were traveling east on U.S. 6 at the time of the crash.
Moeller, driving a 2017 GMC Sierra, was slowing or stopped in traffic with his left turn signal on, attempting to make a left turn into a business lot, police said. Dunafin, driving a 2013 Honda Odyssey, told police she was distracted by one of her children in the back seat of her van and struck the rear of Moeller’s vehicle.
The Dunafin vehicle sustained extensive front end damage and was ruled a total loss, police said. Moeller’s vehicle sustained rear end and under carriage damage.
Dunafin was cited for following more closely than reasonable or prudent, according to a crash report.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Parkview EMS personnel tended to both crash victims.
