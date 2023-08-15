Today, Aug. 15
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministries of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Camp Half-Blood tote bags, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Adult Dungeons & Dragons, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Noon-1 p.m. — Classic City Readers, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Percy Jackson nectar ornaments, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 17
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Percy Jackson DIY shields, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Ice cream social and concert, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 18
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
7:30 p.m. — Little Big Band, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Percy Jackson Dungeons & Dragons, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 19
1-4 p.m. — Ice cream social, Jack and Monica Cook’s village, 5815 C.R. 35, Auburn. Tour 11 restored buildings and enjoy homemade pie and ice cream. Freewill donation. Proceeds benefit the Jackson Center Historic Grange Hall project.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministries of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, affiliated with Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne, for any loss due to death, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 27
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, James Cultural Plaza, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministries of DeKalb County, providin g assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Friday, Sept. 15
7 p.m. — Little Big Band, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 17
6 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo.
Thursday, Sept 21
7 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill.
