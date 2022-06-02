AUBURN — Just in time for summer, traffic along S.R. 8 in Auburn will become more congested than normal.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Thursday that paving along S.R. 8 from C.R. 19 to C.R. 35 will begin next week. The project is expected to be completed by October.
Construction includes the installation of American with Disability Act improvements to sidewalks, patchwork, milling and repaving in sections.
Construction will cause headaches in downtown Auburn at some point this summer as crews will be working on S.R. 8 at the same time the city will be embarking on the first phase of the streetscape project in downtown.
The streetscape work will have sidewalks torn up two blocks south of S.R. 8 along the south side of 9th Street between Main and Center streets. The majority of the streetscape work is scheduled to be completed by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
There is no word in the state’s release whether downtown work will be done before festival weekend. The release does say all work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.
During construction, motorists should watch for alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers during the daytime hours of work.
INDOT urges drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around work zones.
