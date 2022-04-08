AUBURN — It is once again tax bill season.
DeKalb County Treasurer Sandi Wilcox said tax bills were mailed Thursday and can be paid in full or in two installments. Both the spring and fall payment coupons are included in the bill.
DeKalb County property owners’ spring property taxes are due Tuesday, May 10.
Tax payment can be mailed, paid online, paid at any of eight bank locations or placed in the outside drop box located on the north side of the courthouse. In-person payments of checks or cash can be paid at the treasurer’s office located on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Online electronic or credit card payments can be made at co.dekalb.in.us/treasurer. Banks who are partnering with the treasurer’s office include all county branches of Community State Bank, Horizon Bank, Farmers & Merchants State Bank and Garrett State Bank. You do not need an account at the bank to make your property tax payment.
Parcels that are unpaid after May 10 are considered delinquent and additional penalties will apply. If you did not receive a bill, you can print one from the treasurer’s website, co.dekalb.in.us.
The treasurer’s office is available to answer any questions at 925-2712 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be closed Good Friday. The treasurer expects a high call volume so taxpayers may experience a busy signal.
