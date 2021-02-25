AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,876 since the start of the pandemic.
Tuesday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; three between ages 11-20; one from 21-30 years of age; three between 31-40; one who is 41-50 years old; two who are 51-60; and none over the age of 60.
A total of 75 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department, although the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 78 deaths in the county.
