AUBURN — A Hudson man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration for intimidation and being a habitual offender by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Leslie Swindell of Lane 134, Turkey Lake, pleaded guilty to the Level 6 felony and the habitual offender enhancement as part of a plea agreement that capped any executed time at 2 1/2 years.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said a 2 1/2-year sentence would be appropriate. He said Swindell has 14 misdemeanor convictions, seven felony convictions, had been on community supervision six times and violated that supervision six times, was largely uncooperative in the preparation of a presentence report and failed to appear at a previously-scheduled sentencing hearing in this case.
Swindell’s attorney, John Watkins, reviewed Swindell’s case, notng he originally faced a charge of attempted murder, which was dismissed.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner filed a motion to dismiss the attempted murder charge “because the defendant has a viable self-defense argument,” according to court records.
Swindell also faced a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, which was dismissed as part of the plea agreement and was “without merit,” Watkins added.
The intimidation charge arose from an incident where Swindell threatened to break another person’s jaw after the person refused to leave the property where Swindell was staying. Watkins said the property owners said the person was not allowed at the house and when he showed up, he refused to leave, the court heard.
A presentence report stated there had been a long-term feud between Swindell and the victim of the intimidation.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
Chantel Bahney, who is homeless, was sentenced to 270 days in jail for disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony. She received credit for 93 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Bahney’s attorney, William Joseph Carlin Jr., said essentially, the matter stemmed from Bahney being arrested for public intoxication. When she was Tased by a police officer, she attempted to knock the Taser out of the officer’s hand, Carlin said.
Bahney acknowledged she has anger management and substance abuse issues and wants to address them.
“I really need to learn to control myself … I need to learn to restrain myself during those times and just conduct myself in a better manner,” she told the court.
Brown said he was concerned that placing Bahney on probation may well be setting her up to fail. Brown also said he did not see a lengthy jail sentence as benefiting Bahney.
He reminded Bahney that treatment programs and facilities are available to her other than as a term of probation.
Once she is released from incarceration, Brown told her, “It will be up to you to decide the course of the rest of your life.”
As part of a plea agreement, related charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, were dismissed.
