AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Their ages are 35 and 36, and both are reported to be recovering at home. They bring the county’s total to 135 cases.
DeKalb County now has seen 97 new cases since June 1, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its 135 virus patients. The average age of those 133 patients is 42 years. Only 28 are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only eight of the 135 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has reported three deaths from COVID-19: a 79-year-old man whose death was reported Monday; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported Thursday; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
LaGrange County recorded its third death from COVID-19 as reported Friday, as the county is poised to take over as the highest case count in the four-county area.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s Friday report logged one new death to LaGrange County.
Last week, LaGrange County had been assigned a death that was reported as a third, but the case was later subtracted out because the patient was a resident of another county.
The new death comes amid an ongoing surge in cases in the county, witch included another 18 new cases on Friday.
LaGrange County is poised to overtake Noble County as the local county with the most cases, as LaGrange continues to surge while Noble’s infections have slowed. At Memorial Day, LaGrange County had 125 fewer cases than Noble — and also has a smaller total population — helping to illustrate the quickening rate.
LaGrange County also has moved up the list of most per-capita cases among Indiana’s 92 counties, ranking eighth-highest overall at 89.4 cases per 10,000 residents.
Earlier this week, LaGrange had been ranked 10th-highest, showing a continuing increase even in comparison to other hotspot counties in the state.
Friday was the second and final day of pop-up testing sites in an effort to help identify more people who may be infected or carrying the virus asymptomatically and get them isolated in an effort to break additional transmission routes for the virus.
Since Sunday, LaGrange County has had nine new hospitalizations for COVID-19, including one person admitted to an intensive care unit. That’s more than the total of hospitalizations in Noble, DeKalb and Steuben combined, which was at seven this week.
With 87 new cases identified so far this week in LaGrange County, the hospitalization rate was about 10.3%, which is lower than the week prior and fell below the statewide hospitalization rate for the same period, which was about 14.7%.
New case activity continued to be mostly muted in other local counties. Noble County added four cases Friday, while Steuben County was up one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.