AUBURN — The DeKalb County Community Job Fair will take place Thursday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn.
According to publicity for the event, “Multiple area employers looking for qualified candidates to fill openings” will be represented at the job fair.
For more information, job candidates can visit indianaCAREERconnect.com and reference job order No. 9378947 or visit a local WorkOne Northeast career center.
Candidates should come prepared to apply and interview and must wear masks.
