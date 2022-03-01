HAMILTON COUNTY — Developers who are planning to create a sports park at the former Auburn Auction Park south of Auburn are being sued by officials at a sports complex north of Indianapolis.
According to our news partner, WANE-TV, officials at Grand Park Fieldhouse claim former employee Rod Sinn leaked confidential information and deceived others by over-stating his role in the Indianapolis complex’s success. Sinn now is president and co-owner of Auburn Sports Group, which plans to open its complex in Auburn.
Sinn was president of operations for the 400-acre Grand Park complex in Westfield from July 2015 to July 2016, WANE reported.
The lawsuit was filed earlier in February in Hamilton County. Grand Park officials claim Sinn has been using knowledge of their financial information and business plan to attract third parties to invest in the Auburn project, violating a non-disclosure agreement.
Grand Park officials also claim Sinn has made false statements in an effort to entice investors, WANE reported.
Grand Park officials are seeking damages and attorney fees.
Sinn told WANE he and the Auburn Sports Group have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
