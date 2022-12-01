E-fingerprinting services return to library
AUBURN — Idemia will resume e-fingerprinting services in the Close Community Room at Eckhart Public Library every Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Dec. 9.
Prior to the 2017 library fire, the library hosted weekly fingerprinting services for any member of the public. Since many local sheriff departments no longer offer fingerprinting, the library is happy to once again be able to serve as a host for this necessary service. Residents might need fingerprinting services for a range of reasons, such as certain licensure requirements, adopting/foster care applications and background checks.
Patrons will need to register ahead of time at identogo.com/locations/indiana. Fees range from $10.50 to $50, depending on the services required.
Additional information can be found at the library’s online catalog at epl.lib.in.us.
