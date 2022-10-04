Main Street presents Minerva on Main
AUBURN — Auburn Main Street will present Minerva on Main’s fundraising women’s event on Oct. 13 from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Deli at Sixth & Main.
There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and drinks, raffle prizes by WySh Designs and Paper Gourmet, and the inaugural Minerva Awards. The Legacy Minerva Award will be given to a female who has now retired or passed who served the economic community as a leader and driver in the spirit of Minerva during her professional career. The 2022 Minerva Award will be given to someone currently active and serving the economic community as a leader and driver embodying the spirit of Minerva.
The event will cap off an evening of shopping downtown at October’s Girls Night Out and serve as a platform to learn more about what Auburn Main Street does for the community while embracing the success of the women of Auburn.
For ticket information, visit auburnmainstreet.org/2022/10/13/90463/minerva-on-main/.
Sponsorships opportunities are also available. Contact Jama@Littlejohnauctions.com or Jessica@dekalbchamberpartnership.com for further information about what is included or further ways to be involved.
