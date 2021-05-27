AUBURN — Around 4 p.m. Thursday, DeKalb County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic injected the last of more than 16,500 shots it has given to local residents.
Since it opened Jan. 13, the clinic at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds has inoculated some 8,500 people against the coronavirus with two shots apiece.
“We feel good about that,” said Cheryl Lynch, RN, the county Health Department administrator who oversaw the clinic operations.
After peaking around 300 shots a day this winter, the Middaugh Hall clinic gave fewer than 200 shots per day in its final few days. Only around 50 people trickled in on the last day.
With demand for the shots declining, the clinic closed its doors Thursday and is referring people to pharmacies in the area that are giving vaccinations.
Anyone who received only a first dose of vaccine at the clinic will get his or her second shot at the Health Department office, 220 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Otherwise, “We’re going to be filtering people out to the private sector,” Lynch said. The Health Department is promoting the vaccines.gov website that identifies 50 vaccination sites such as pharmacies in 25-mile radius.
“So there’s lots of resources that are available,” Lynch said.
About 90 people served as volunteers at the clinic over its 4 1/2 months in operation, Lynch said. They will be treated to an appreciation dinner Tuesday, sponsored by Parkview DeKalb Hospital and the Jason and Joann Sweitzer Family Foundation.
“We very much appreciate them stepping forward,” DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson said this week in announcing the donations.
Numerous restaurants, businesses and individuals donated daily lunches for the volunteers.
“It felt good to have that appreciation shown,” said retired physician Dr. James Buchanan, who worked at the clinic daily along with his wife, Diane, a pharmacist.
“It’s really been an honor to be here with the community to help them,” Dr. Buchanan said.
He pointed out that in December, DeKalb County was averaging eight deaths per week from COVID-19. Vaccinations have brought the toll down to only one local death in the past 8-9 weeks.
“That certainly makes all of us feel good to know we made some impact on the community,” Buchanan said.
Still, “I think we got about half the job done,” said Randy Fox, one of the clinic’s most faithful volunteer workers, expressing disappointment that the local percentage of vaccinated people is not higher.
In recent weeks, Fox said, “We had plenty of space open, and people just didn’t come in.”
From those who did want the shots, “The biggest gratification has been the people coming in and being thankful” for the vaccine, Buchanan said.
Buchanan praised the county Health Department nurses who have been working overtime for more than a year and the county fair board that allowed its Middaugh Hall to be used for the clinic.
Buchanan said he will look back on the clinic experience with joy and good feeling, but now, “I’m ready to go back to retirement again.”
At the Health Department, Lynch said, “We’re going to try to get back to our regular jobs.”
