One person escapes, rabbit dies in fire

AUBURN — One person and two cats escaped without injury, but a pet rabbit perished in a Monday morning house fire.
The fire is being investigated by the Auburn Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched at 9:46 a.m. to a structure fire at 723 N. Van Buren St.
Upon arrival, Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile said firefighters encountered a two-story house with smoke coming out of an upstairs window. Inside, firefighters discovered a fire in an upstairs bedroom.
The fire was quickly extinguished and there was no fire extension beyond the bedroom, VanZile said.
One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape without injury. Two cats were also inside but not harmed. A pet rabbit died despite emergency responders attempting to give it oxygen.
Auburn firefighters were assisted by a crew from Garrett, the Auburn Police Department and Parkview EMS. Butler firefighters were on stand-by at Fire Station 1. The American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowners.
The fire was placed under control at 9:57 a.m. Firefighters returned to service at 10:57 a.m.
