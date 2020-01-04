AUBURN — Medical patients and teachers are on state Rep. Ben Smaltz’s mind as he heads for the Statehouse next week.
In the Indiana General Assembly session that starts Monday, Smaltz, R-Auburn, will sponsor legislation to prevent “surprise billing” and to give teachers a bigger tax credit.
Smaltz also will introduce a bill to make it optional for teachers to complete a 15-hour “externship” in the workforce to renew their licenses.
“One of the most important issues we’re going to deal with this session is high costs” for medical care, Smaltz said this week.
Surprise billing occurs when a patient undergoes a procedure with a network provider, but “maybe the pathologist is not in your network or the anesthesiologist is not in your network,” Smaltz explained. That can lead to an unexpectedly high charge.
“It’s a lot about fair play,” Smaltz said.
Under terms of his legislation, he said, “If you are going to bill someone out of network you should have to tell them, verbally and writing … and they have to agree to that bill. … That’s fair play — a willing seller and a willing buyer.”
Notification about an out-of-network charge would have to come “in time for you to make a fair and reasonable decision on what you want to do,” Smaltz added.
“We’ll spend a lot of time on that, because it is a problem,” Smaltz said about surprise billing. “Northeast Indiana has a significant number of health-care related bankruptcies, and I think that’s one of the many reasons.”
Smaltz said the hospital industry, physicians and insurance companies all agree that a problem exists with surprise billing.
He is hoping his legislation on the subject will be designated as one of 10 agenda bills with high priority for the House.
“It means it already has a high level of support,” he said. “It’s starting off a step ahead.”
Each member of the House of Representatives will be limited to five bills, so Smaltz said he is cooperating with another legislator on a bill to require transparency in costs for medical procedures.
Smaltz said he heard three clear concerns when he listened to teachers who rallied at the Statehouse in November.
One issue already has been resolved, he said. Legislators have agreed to hold teachers “harmless” from the results of the new ILEARN test in their evaluations.
After coming short last year, Smaltz will make another attempt to pass a $1,000 for teachers’ spending on classroom supplies.
He succeeded in passing a $100 credit in the 2015 session.
“We’ve seen studies …. where the average teacher is spending $500 to $1,000 of their own money in their classroom annually,” Smaltz said.
A tax credit would provide a boost to teachers without reopening the state budget passed last year, Smaltz said.
Legislative leaders have said they are unwilling to revisit the state’s two-year budget to give schools more money than was approved a year ago.
Smaltz said it is important to keep teachers in the profession, and his proposed tax credit would be one way to help.
Under Smaltz’s bill, teachers would not have to submit proof of classroom spending. He said that would create more recordkeeping work for local schools and state tax officials.
The full, $1,000 tax credit would be available to all full-time teachers — approximately 65,000 of them.
Another of Smaltz’s bills would eliminate the externship requirement, while leaving it as a possible activity for teachers.
“I have a bill that makes it totally optional, because we have had some teachers say they liked it, and it was an easy way to get 15% of their performance-growth points done,” he said.
The controversy over the externship requirement came as a surprise, because a law creating it “sailed through the process with no resistance” in last year’s lawmaking session, Smaltz said. “I think it was all good-intentioned.”
Smaltz’s is sponsoring a bill that would make it legal for physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners to sign a death certificates.
Doctors are not always readily available, and they may not have cared for the deceased persons, Smaltz said.
Often, the physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners “know why they died and would have the records to back that up,” he said.
He also will introduce a bill to address post-traumatic stress disorder claims by firefighters and police officers. He said they have increased by 700% in recent years.
Smaltz said he has heard some heartbreaking stories.
“What those folks see every day is tough. I can‘t be more grateful to them to be on the front lines for us,” he said.
The bill would create a three-member panel with a psychiatrist, psychologist and an emergency responder. They could approve two years of disability payments for PTSD and require treatment during those years. The disability status could be renewed for a second two-year period. After four years,the emergency responder could go on permanent disability.
“That helps the firefighters get better,” Smaltz said. “It helps protect their retirement fund, which is the interest of all police and firefighters who are members of that fund.
“It helps the taxpayers in the long run, because they’re the backstop for that fund.”
