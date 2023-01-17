HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools will host STEAM Night, a science, technology, engineering, arts and math fair, Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5-7 p.m. in the elementary school; gym.
The voluntary, extra-curricular event will give students a chance to have fun preparing and presenting a project for their friends and family.
In addition, students will have a chance to view the exhibits with their classes during the school day.
The event is open to all classes and every student, from Hamilton Elementary through to grade 8. High school students are also encouraged to display their talents.
Each student participates at his or her own level. Enthusiasm and a desire to learn and create are the essential requirements. Primary students are strongly encouraged to join in the fun and start early in developing skills and building a love for learning and interacting with others in a creative environment.
