AUBURN – Eckhart Public Library will be accepting letters to Santa Claus at its locations and in the drop box at the corner of 12th and Van Buren streets beginning Monday through Dec. 11. Santa will read the letters and send a personalized response, so letter writers should include a name and address.
All Eckhart Public Library locations will be closing at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed for the rest of the week for the Thanksgiving holiday. All locations will reopen Monday, Dec. 2, with their regular times.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “The Body in Question” by Jill Ciment. Two jurors, a grisly murder trial, and a torrid affair set the scene for this book, which can be found at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening next week:
• Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school can learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Learning STEAM through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM), and interact with peers during Learning STEAM through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Bridge-a-Rama Bridge lessons: Learn to play Bridge for free Monday from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location. Space is limited. Contact Leslie Hamman at 925-9357 or by email at hammanleslie@yahoo.com to register. This program is a partnership with Auburn Associate Tri Kappa through the Bridge-a-Rama program.
• Lego Club: Explore science, technology, engineering, mathematics and art at Lego Club Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Teen Library.
