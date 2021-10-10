GARRETT — A Garrett teenager and her passenger were injured following a single-vehicle accident at 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of S.R. 205 and C.R. 327, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Kathleen Suelzer, 18, of Garrett, was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot west on S.R. 205, police said, when she reportedly lost consciousness and went off the road on the northbound side of the roadway.
Police said Suelzer's vehicle continued through a grass field and into a parked trailer.
Suelzer complained of head and chest pain, police said. A front seat passenger, Nene Sawada, 16, of Garrett, complained of back pain.
Suelzer and Sawada were transported to an area hospital by Parkview EMS.
Police said Suelzer's vehicle was a total loss.
County police were assisted by Garrett Police, the LaOtto Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.