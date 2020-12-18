AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association sponsored a coat-and-glove drive to benefit Catholic Charities.
A total of 41 coats, 15 pairs of gloves, 22 hats and three scarves were collected between five drop-off locations.
“We would like to thank everybody who donated coats, gloves, hats, gloves, or made a monetary donation this year. We also would like to thank The Atrium Marketplace, Catholic Charities (RSVP), United Way of DeKalb County, PNC Bank,and Littlejohn Auctions for hosting drop-off bins” said event co-chair and United Way of DeKalb County Executive Director Tyler Cleverly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.