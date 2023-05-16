Library friends hosting fundraiser
WATERLOO — The Friends of the Waterloo Library will host a farm-to-table event to raise funds for activities outside the library’s budget constraints June 10 from 1-3 p.m. at the library.
More than 25 local businesses in Waterloo and the surrounding area have donated to the cause. There will be a local food truck at the event, yard games, silent auction baskets, and a drawing for 50-pound and 25-pound beef bundles.
The raffle tickets for the beef bundles will be sold at the library on May 15 and 22 and June 5 from noon to 2 p.m., and at the event on June 10. Tickets are $10 apiece or three for $25.
