AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man was seriously injured, but managed to exit his vehicle before it caught fire after a crash on Interstate 69 Monday morning.
Joshua Sailor, 26, of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on Interstate 69 approaching the bridge at the 328 mile marker when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy bridge conditions.
Sailor said he lost control of the vehicle, which went over the guardrail and into the center median before traveling over a dirt barrier and plummeting onto the railroad tracks below the bridge.
He was able to exit his 2001 Dodge Ram before it caught fire. Sailor sustained a neck fracture and scrapes from the wreck to his face. The truck was a complete loss.
The interstate was reduced to one-lane northbound while crews worked the scene.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Riverside towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.