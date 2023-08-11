AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County recognized Becky Pfeffer for working with Voices of Philanthropy for 15 years during the foundation’s annual meeting and open house Thursday.
Established in 1998, DeKalb’s Voices of Philanthropy is a youth philanthropic group consisting of service-minded leaders from the four DeKalb County high schools.
“Rebecca Pfeffer has a passion for education, connecting schools with community organizations, and the development of youth philanthropy,” said Kaitlyn Traylor, a senior at DeKalb High School.
Pfeffer began her relationship with the foundation in 2008 as a guide for Voices of Philanthropy. In 2015 she became the navigator for the foundation’s youth philanthropy group until June of this year.
Pfeffer graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in education and began her teaching career at DeKalb Middle School in 1991. She attended Manchester University to do master’s work and earned a high ability license.
She worked for DeKalb Central schools, serving as coordinator of strategic partnerships, high ability liaison, senior scholarship coordinator and a Gallup Clifton Strengths certified coach until 2022. She currently works for Ambassador Enterprises.
Pfeffer and her husband, Dave, enjoy summer vacations on Lake Michigan and traveling to historical sites. She loves to garden, entertain, read and listen to classical music.
The Dekko Foundation and community foundation sponsor Voices of Philanthropy. The group meets monthly during the school year at the foundation office. Through mentors and partnerships, the youth members build leadership skills, philanthropic and board skills and learn the fundamentals of charitable giving.
By interacting with local charitable organizations, members educated themselves about the community’s needs.
As part of the open house and annual meeting, the foundation shared highlights from 2022.
The foundation had assets totaling $22.77 million as of year-end 2022.
During 2022, the foundation awarded community grants totaling $672,404 to 152 organizations.
Voices of Philanthropy, the foundation’s youth philanthropy group, awarded 23 grants totaling $19,131 the report shows.
Veterans Endowment Fund grants totaling $5,000 supported four organizations.
Also during 2022, the foundation awarded 50 scholarships totaling $138,709.
A total of 203 funds are housed at the foundation, with 14 new funds started in 2022.
The foundation hosted the second annual Giving Tuesday DeKalb event in 2022. Twenty-five organizations participated, raising $119,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.