COVID vaccination clinic available
AUBURN — The Indiana State Department of Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic in DeKalb County.
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 11:57 pm
This will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Wednesday at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
This clinic will have bivalent Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and up and bivalent Moderna vaccine for ages 12 and up.
Flu vaccine will also be available.
Walk-ins are welcome.
